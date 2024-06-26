FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $355.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $419.20 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $385.27 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $423.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,735,373. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

