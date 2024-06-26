Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.52

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 175282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.94.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fair Oaks Income 2021’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

