FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $318.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $351.00 to $318.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.88.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $256.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.13 and a 200 day moving average of $255.72. FedEx has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,774 shares of company stock worth $35,194,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.