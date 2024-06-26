FedEx’s (FDX) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.88.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of FDX traded up $36.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.93. 6,875,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,382. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $294.75. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,774 shares of company stock worth $35,194,126. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.