Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Up 0.2%

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $46.60. Approximately 41,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 26,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.52.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 30,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.