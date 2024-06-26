Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Announces $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.586 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ FITBI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,254. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
