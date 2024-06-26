Fifth Third Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.