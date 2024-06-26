First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 795 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Bancorp Inc ME reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Intel were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,096,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,928,578. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

