First Farmers Financial Co. (FFMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
First Farmers Financial Stock Performance
FFMR remained flat at $69.51 during trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70. First Farmers Financial has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $90.00.
About First Farmers Financial
