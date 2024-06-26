First Farmers Financial Co. (FFMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

First Farmers Financial Stock Performance

FFMR remained flat at $69.51 during trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70. First Farmers Financial has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $90.00.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

