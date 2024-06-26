First Financial Corp IN Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.75. 48,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

