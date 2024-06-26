First Financial Corp IN Has $2.97 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.95. The stock had a trading volume of 168,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,247. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

