First Financial Corp IN Has $22.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.2% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

VOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,524. The company has a market capitalization of $455.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

