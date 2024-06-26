First Financial Corp IN Has $28,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $40,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.35. The company had a trading volume of 581,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.18 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

