First Financial Corp IN Has $876,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $63.88. 4,078,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,085,405. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

