First Financial Corp IN Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $500,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,235,000 after acquiring an additional 636,281 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,573 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 433,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

MPC stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.94. The stock had a trading volume of 477,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.35. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $112.42 and a 52-week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.08.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

