First Financial Corp IN Invests $407,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 632,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,568. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

