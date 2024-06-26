First Financial Corp IN Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 136,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.21. 399,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

