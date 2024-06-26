First Financial Corp IN Purchases 30 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,909,524,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,995.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,045 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $898,175,000 after purchasing an additional 697,383 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,786,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,228,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,182,987,000 after buying an additional 553,695 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $560.24. The stock had a trading volume of 303,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,847. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.30. The firm has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

