First Financial Corp IN Purchases 598 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for about 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,019,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Stapp Wealth Management Pllc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,988,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $235.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,400. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $183.29 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.10.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.