First Internet Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

INBK stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $212.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

