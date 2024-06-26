First National Corp MA ADV Has $13.24 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.43. 2,710,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.