First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 222,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 94,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,409,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,986,000 after acquiring an additional 189,939 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,953. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

