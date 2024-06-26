First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Holdings Raised by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 0.6% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 64,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

