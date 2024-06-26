First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.79 and last traded at $89.59. 2,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.32.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $137.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

