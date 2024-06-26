First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Up 0.8%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.57. 679,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,057,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after acquiring an additional 551,147 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,335,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,278 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 855.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 67,589 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $5,971,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $5,005,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

