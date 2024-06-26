Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,194 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. 646,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,689. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.