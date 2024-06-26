Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $366.24. 786,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,936. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

