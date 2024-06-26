Flagstar Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.6% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.18. 9,947,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,190,843. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

