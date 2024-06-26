Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IYW stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.85. The stock had a trading volume of 610,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,672. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.73. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $154.41.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.