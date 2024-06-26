Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $7.62 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 452.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,755 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,180,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

