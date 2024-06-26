Flagstar Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.27. 407,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,515. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.