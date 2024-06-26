Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 5,790 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,813. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

