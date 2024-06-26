FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Down 0.3%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.10 and last traded at $53.27. Approximately 36,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 71,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Get FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.