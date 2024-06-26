Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Raised by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. 41,398,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,113,762. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

