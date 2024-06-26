Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.30

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Foresight Enterprise VCT stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 60 ($0.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,293. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 64 ($0.81). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.51. The firm has a market cap of £164.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,537.50 and a beta of -0.04.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

