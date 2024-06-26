Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.03.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $58.69 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

