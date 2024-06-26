Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Franchise Brands Stock Performance
Shares of LON FRAN traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 143.15 ($1.82). 104,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,368. Franchise Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £277.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,800.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.44.
Franchise Brands Company Profile
