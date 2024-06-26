Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON FRAN traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 143.15 ($1.82). 104,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,368. Franchise Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £277.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,800.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.44.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through B2B, Filta International, B2C, and Azura segments. It offers drain clearance solutions to commercial customers, including facilities management, construction, manufacturing, education, retail, insurance, water utilities, and public sectors under the Metro Rod name; emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb name; fryer management and grease, drain management, and cooking oil filtration services to restaurants, supermarkets, stadiums, healthcare, education, hotels, and amusement parks under the Filta name; and designs, installs, and services adoptable and non-adoptable pump stations under the Willow Pumps name.

