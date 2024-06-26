Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.65

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.88, with a volume of 72259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.56.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $616.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

