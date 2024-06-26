F&V Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 7.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United Rentals worth $25,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,443,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $619.07.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.7 %

United Rentals stock traded down $11.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $629.39. The stock had a trading volume of 586,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $660.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.33. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.