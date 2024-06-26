F&V Capital Management LLC Buys 7,390 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. FOX accounts for approximately 2.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.83. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

