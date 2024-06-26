F&V Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up about 3.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,901,000 after buying an additional 120,213 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 647,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after buying an additional 82,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $113.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,938. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average is $108.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.