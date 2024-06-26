F&V Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 4.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $124,596,000 after buying an additional 87,412 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 28,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,737,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,726. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

