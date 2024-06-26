G999 Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, G999 has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00043476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.