Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading Down 1.2%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.68 and last traded at $27.68. 4,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 3,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $5.62 million, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41.
About Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF
The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.