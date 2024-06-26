Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading Down 1.2%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.68 and last traded at $27.68. 4,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 3,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.62 million, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41.

About Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

