Gamehost Inc. (GH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Gamehost Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:GH traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.38. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.80. The stock has a market cap of C$221.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.53. Gamehost has a 12-month low of C$8.45 and a 12-month high of C$10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of C$20.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gamehost will post 1.009901 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their target price on Gamehost from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

Further Reading

