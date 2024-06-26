General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.480-4.570 EPS.

General Mills Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $82.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

