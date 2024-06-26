General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by P&S Credit Management L.P.

P&S Credit Management L.P. cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,985 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 4.7% of P&S Credit Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. P&S Credit Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $2,601,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.7% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. 6,236,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,183,946. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,183,243 shares of company stock worth $53,203,153 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

