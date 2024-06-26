Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.45

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.45 and last traded at C$23.44, with a volume of 649940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.55.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.87 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 21.90%. On average, analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.55517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 156.19%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

