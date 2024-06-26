Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Glacier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Shares of GBCI stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $35.95. 463,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $44.06.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBCI. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

