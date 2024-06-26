Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.91

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.91 and last traded at $116.48, with a volume of 180460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Glaukos from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Glaukos Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,559,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,559,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $41,373.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,644.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,475 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,713. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth $213,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

